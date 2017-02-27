'Good that Ya'alon was removed from office'

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) expressed his opinion today (Monday) about Operation Protective Edge and the state comptroller's report on the subject to be published tomorrow, attacking former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon and the army leadership.

"There is no need to read the comptroller's report to understand that Ya'alon was the worst defense minister in Israel's history, a defense minister who went bad and it's good he was kicked from office," Hazan lays in immediately at the beginning of the interview to Arutz Sheva.

He said we must take advantage of the time to draw lessons for the next war that stands around the corner: "I think that the right thing at this time is to study and draw lessons because the next conflict is right around the corner and the reality that existed during Protective Edge must not repeat itself. Our responsibility is first and foremost to our citizens and our soldiers, and only after that to be nice to the world as a whole."

Hazan also attacked military leaders, accusing them of subverting order in the state: "The senior military echelon has simply lost its direction. Israel is a democratic state, the army command is comprised of civilians, they choose the leadership and decide who will determine the policy.

"The army, the Chief of Staff, and the commanders are supposed to implement the policies that politicians determine. This border has become blurred, in part due to poor governance by the 'No-Security Minister' who went bad and failed. It is time that the army returns to its place, to guard the state and its citizens and to build the nation that builds it back. No messing in politics because it's just not the place."

He said that we should wait for the report's publication and then respond according to its conclusions: "If someone's negligent conduct cost lives he will have to turn in his keys and go home." Hazan says that if the comptroller recommends a committee of inquiry he will support it, hinting that this position is what led to his ouster from the State Comptroller's Committee.