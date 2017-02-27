IDF deploys barriers anticipating Ofra demolitions

IDF forces deploy barriers in east Binyamin ahead of destroying nine houses in Ofra scheduled for tomorrow.

IDF forces are deployed at checkpoints in east Benjamin in preparation for the destruction of nine houses in the village of Ofra, which is planned for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The purpose of the checkpoints is to deny access to activists wishing to visit and protest the destruction, and to redirect their movements into controllable arrest zones.

Police forces arrived yesterday in one of the nine homes, which is not inhabited, and began to evacuate teenagers staying there with plans to protest against the destruction.

After coordinating with Ofra's youth coordinator, the teenagers left the building without confrontation and troops stood down.

Last Wednesday the state responded to Ofra resident's request that the nine houses not be destroyed but rather sealed.

In its response, the state argued that the Regulation Law does not apply to these nine houses. The state noted that it did not believe there is reason not to destroy the homes and thus its position is that the request should be rejected.