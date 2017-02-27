Justice Minister: Livni should be ashamed of herself

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) criticized her predecessor former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) on Monday about the four new Supreme Court Justices chosen several days ago, saying Shaked wanted "a submissive court."

In an interview with Army Radio, Shaked said Livni "should be ashamed of her statement, since twice during her time as Justice Minister, Livni wanted to appoint Ruth Gavison...and when she didn't manage to appoint Gavison, she told everyone to be quiet and appointed nobody at all."

"The judges I have selected are among the finest in the country. These are four professional judges who specialize in very different areas.

"I wanted judges who are slightly more conservative, and the new judges do indeed try to be more conservative. They do not belong to the liberal activist camp.

"As a representative of the Israeli public, I have an obligation to implement what the voters who chose this government want. I was not chosen to warm a chair, but to wield influence. These judges will have the influence the Israeli public is looking for."

Regarding the residents of Amona, who are still waiting for the government to keep its promises, Shaked said, "We will ensure that the new town promised by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is built."

"In the agreement between the residents and the Prime Minister, we spoke about the end of March. By then the decisions should be made and the new town will be given an official registration number. We will do everything to ensure the decision is made in favor of Amona's residents.

"The Prime Minister cannot make an agreement and then toss it into the rubbish. I do not see any way the government can not build a new town for Amona's residents. The government promised and the government will fulfill its promise. I hope it happens soon."