'We're struggling against the Reform and all kinds of leftists'

Speaking at a protest against Women of the Wall held on Monday morning at the Western Wall, Jerusalem City Councilman Aryeh King said he was pleased at the turnout and hoped future efforts would garner even more support.

"Today, thousands of students from yeshivas and girls schools came to the Western Wall in order to participate in a big prayer service honoring the first day of the Hebrew month of Adar," King said. "This is kind of a support for us, those who are active in [efforts] to keep the holiness of the Western Wall. We are struggling against the Reform, against all kinds of leftists who are trying to beat...away the holiness away of Jerusalem, of the Western Wall. And it's time.

"Thousands of people came and are participating, and I hope this is just the beginning. It's not the end of the activist movement, and hopefully, we will see next time more haredi people, more ultra-Orthodox that also participate with us in these prayer services.

"I hope the number of people we have now, we'll have every day - both on Shabbat and during the week, and not just on the first day of the Hebrew month."