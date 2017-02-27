11 years for attempted murder of 'Arab' Jew

A Haifa district court sentenced a Kiryat Ata resident to 11 years in prison on Monday for a stabbing attack precipitated by a case of mistaken identity.

The defendant, Shlomo Pinto, was convicted of attempted murder for the stabbing of Uri Razkan, a 22-year old Jewish supermarket clerk.

According to the conviction, Pinto had resolved to kill an Arab in revenge for a string of terrorist stabbings across Israel beginning in September of that year. For the planned attack, Pinto brought with him a box-cutter and a hammer.

The attack, which took place in October, 2015, began when Pinto spotted Razkan at a Shufersal supermarket in Kiryat Ata. Believing Razkan was an Arab employee, Pinto approached him from behind while Razkan was arranging food items. Pinto drew his box-cutter and stabbed Razkan repeatedly in the back, waist, and shoulders.

Razkan fled and Pinto gave chase, pursuing him with the box-cutter drawn.

As a result of the attack, Razkan suffered damage to his lungs, right kidney, and back.

In addition to the 11-year prison sentence, the court ordered Pinto to pay 50,000 shekels ($13,580) in compensation to Razkan, and gave Pinto an additional 18 month suspended sentence.