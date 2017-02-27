'This is a hate crime'

Anonymous vandals on Sunday defaced Jewishly-owned cars in Miami, drawing swastikas and Nazi messages on the vehicles.

"It's simply revolting," one owner told local news outlets. "I think it's a hate crime."

The cars were parked near the city's Jewish neighborhood, and eyewitnesses testified that the perpetrators' behavior showed unmistakably that the incident was a hate crime.

The new incident comes just after more than 100 Jewish tombstones were vandalized in Philadelphia's Jewish cemetery. Philadelphia police have not yet declared the vandalism to be anti-Semitic.