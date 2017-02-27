Watch: Arab TV host blasts Islamic terrorism

Tags:Arab
Related Stories
- Circulating the web: Arab woman recounts Hevron massacre
- Watch: Little boy recites anti-Israel poem on PA TV
- Arab tries to seduce girl in heart of religious neighborhood
- Arab man set doctor on fire in 'revenge' for son's death
- Arab Rock Attacker to Pay Israeli Victim NIS 2.5 Million
- Survey: Egypt Overtaking Saudis As Most Conservative
- Terrorist Stabbing Near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem
- Tour Reveals Jewish History in Arab Galilee Towns
- Report: Top NGOs Failing Middle Eastern Women
- The Counterfeit Arabs