Tags:Judge passes away
'People's Court' reality show judge dies at 97
Judge Joseph Wapner, the original judge of 'People's Court' series dies at 97.
Contact Editor
, 27/02/17 09:33
Gavel (illustration)
iStock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...'People's Court' reality show judge dies at 97
'People's Court' reality show judge dies at 97
Judge Joseph Wapner, the original judge of 'People's Court' series dies at 97.
Contact Editor
, 27/02/17 09:33
Gavel (illustration)
iStock
Tags:Judge passes away
Related Stories