New Orleans driver's blood-alcohol level was three times limit

Man accused of driving a truck into a Mardi Gras parade crowd had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit.

Vehicle which crashed along the Endymion parade route in New Orleans

The man accused of driving a truck into a Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans on Saturday had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit, local police said Sunday.

28 people were injured in the incident which occurred as the Krewe of Endymion parade was underway.

The driver, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, has been charged with two counts of first-degree vehicular negligence resulting in injury, and one count each of reckless operation and hit-and-run driving. He may face more charges, police said, according to CNN.

Rizzuto had a blood-alcohol level .232%, police said Sunday. Officers used a breathalyzer to determine his blood-alcohol level, New Orleans Police Public Information Officer Ambria Washington said.

Drivers 21 and over with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% can be charged with driving while impaired, according to the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles webpage.

None of the injuries in the incident was life-threatening, officials said, and suspicions of terrorism have been ruled out.

The Endymion parade is one of the most popular parades leading up to Mardi Gras, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, and one of the most family-oriented. Many parents brought their children to the event.