Man found dead after shooting in Beitar synagogue

Rescue workers alerted after shots heard in Matmidim synagogue in Beitar, south of Jerusalem.

A man was found dead in a synagogue in the predominantly haredi city of Beitar Illit, south of Jerusalem Sunday evening.

The grisly discovery was made after gunshots were reported in the Matmidim synagogue on Darchei Ish Street.

Witnesses who heard the shots notified authorities, and within minutes emergency responders from United Hatzalah had arrived on the scene.

A man in his early 30s was found mortally wounded inside the synagogue. Emergency medical teams declared him dead at the scene.

The victim, a resident of Beitar Illit and father of five, was found with no vital signs, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say there is no evidence the incident was related to either criminal activity or terrorism. The initial investigation suggests the fatal wound was self-inflicted.

The victim did not possess a firearm, and it is believed the weapon used in the shooting was taken from a guard standing not far from the synagogue.