Youths evicted from Ofra home ahead of scheduled demolition

One of nine homes slated for demolition in Ofra evacuated by Border Police on Sunday.

Border Police officers evacuated a number of youths from a home in Ofra on Sunday, one of nine homes slated for demolition.

The house, which had been sitting vacant, was occupied by a number of young activists opposed to the planned destruction of the nine houses inside Ofra.

Officers demanded the youths leave the building and remove their personal belongings. After consultations between the Border Police officers and a youth coordinator in Ofra, the young men agreed to vacate the building without resistance. Security forces then left the scene.

By Sunday evening, however, residents reported that the evicted activists had returned to the home.

While some of the nine families targeted by the eviction orders have vacated their homes ahead of the anticipated demolitions, activists say they plan on returning for the evacuation itself to demonstrate against the eviction orders.

Owners of the nine homes have called upon the government to apply the newly passed Regulation Law to their houses, retroactively normalizing their status.

Last Wednesday, however, the government stated that there would be no retroactive normalization of homes using the Regulation Law.