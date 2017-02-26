Walla and ILTV announce merger

Israeli news providers to operate out of shared studio, share content and materials.

ILTV, Israel’s English television content provider, announced a partnership with WALLA NEWS Sunday. Beginning Marc 1, ILTV's English language news and programming will be produced and broadcast from the Tel Aviv studios of WALLA NEWS.

The agreement signed between ILTV and WALLA NEWS agreement also provides for the sharing of content and materials between the two news providers.

ILTV is a division of J Media Global, the leading advertising and marketing firm in the English speaking Jewish niche market.

“The strategic partnership with WALLA will raise the level of our production and broadcasts by adding rich local video content shot by local crews around Israel coupled with WALLA NEWS’ state of the art studios” said Ronen Lefler, the manager of ILTV.

WALLA NEWS TV Editor in Chief, Avi Alkalay said that he is “looking forward to working together to facilitate the fine English language programming that has been developed by ILTV."

WALLA NEWS is a division of Walla! Communications Ltd., which is owned by the Israeli internet provider Bezeq.