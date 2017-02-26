Report: ISIS planning 'mass terror attacks' in Britain

British officials say ISIS planning attacks on UK, warns ISIS willing to use 'whatever means possible' and has 'no moral barriers.'

ISIS terrorists are planning "indiscriminate attacks in innocent civilians" in Britain, reported British terrorism watchdog head.

British expert on terrorism laws Attorney Max Hill told the Sunday Telegraph, "In terms of the threat that's represented, I think the intensity and the potential frequency of serious plot planning – with a view to indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians of whatever race or color in metropolitan areas – represents an enormous ongoing risk that none of us can ignore.



"So I think that there is undoubtedly significant ongoing risk which is at least as great as the threat to London in the 70s when the IRA were active on the mainland."

British Security Minister Ben Wallace said, "Experts have warned that their ambition is a mass casualty attack and they have no moral barrier to using whatever means possible.

"The ambition of ISIS or Daesh is definitely mass casualty attacks. They want to harm as many people as possible and terrorize as many people as possible.

"They have no moral objection to using chemical weapons against populations and if they could, they would in this country.

"The casualty figures which could be involved would be everybody's worst fear. We have certainly seen reports of them using it in Syria and Iraq (and) we have certainly seen aspiration for it in Europe."

Wallace also warned of traitors, "There are traitors. We have to be on our guard for the enemy within. The insider threat, as we would call it, is real and it can be exploited and there are people trying to do that as we speak."

He also warned ISIS cells in Morroco, Syria, and Iraq owned substances which could be used to make either a bomb or a "deadly toxin."

British security officials have repeatedly warned that ISIS may target Britain after losing ground in Iraq and Syria.