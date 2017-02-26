What lurks within an innocent cane?

Israeli police operating in the Western Wall plaza were called on Friday to the security post at the entrance to the Wall after a suspicious object was found in the possession of a 60-year-old tourist.

Examining police officers found the tourist's walking stick to contain a sword.

Police interrogated the tourist and heard from her that since she has trouble walking in the alleys of the Old City, she acquired in one of the shops a walking stick to get around with, which she used until arriving at the security post at the Western Wall's entrance.

The tourist was shocked to see the sword hidden in the cane and told investigators where the concealed sword was purchased.

Investigators responded to the tourist's request to get her cane back, but not before removing the sword. They then returned it to her to enable her to continue to walking and moving around safely.