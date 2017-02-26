'I won't let the Justice Minister hurt the coalition'

Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud) on Sunday slammed Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) for 'harming the coalition' by 'misusing' her position as Ministerial Committee for Legislation Chairwoman.

"It's a shame journalists are still responding to Shaked's commands," Bitan said, refuting rumors that the coalition had refused to pass social benefits.

"I will not allow the Justice Minister to harm the Likud, UTJ, Yisrael Beytenu, or Shas. This is an ideological disagreement the Knesset has with the Legislation Committee. We need to coordinate our actions appropriately.

"No harm will befall any social laws. We have appointed a separate committee to decide what our priorities should be. And even if a law proposal is pushed off for a few weeks, no harm will be done.

"The law lengthening maternity leave from 14 weeks to 15 weeks is still being legislated, and it will take time. If it has waited 68 years, it can wait another week for us to iron out the plans which will allow several other social laws to pass, despite the Justice Ministry's opposition to the matter."