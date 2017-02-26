6 orphans in dire poverty launch emergency family fund

Orphans ask for money to support themselves, disabled mother after father's death.

Last Friday, the orphans of 'the Y. family' opened an emergency campaign, begging for help. Their mother, who has been living with multiple sclerosis for over a decade, previously relied on the help of her husband to watch after their children. Two weeks ago, Rabbi 'Y' died suddenly, leaving the household in a state of devastation & poverty. See their full plea below:

Hello,

We are the orphans of the Y. family.

Our mommy is very, very sick. We don't know how long she will live, but there is no cure for what she has. She has muscle spasms, she can't walk normally, and she is terrible pain.

That's why, until now, our father watched us kids around the house. We're 12 kids, 6 married, and 6 at home. Two weeks ago, our father died. While my siblings and I held each other, and cried until we couldn't cry anymore, we couldn't help but wonder - what will be?

We are so poor. Mommy is too sick to work. With Daddy gone, how will we eat? Where will we live?

There isn't a clearer way to put it: My siblings and I are scared.

We are hungry, grieving, and truly, truly poor.

If you can please find it in your heart to donate to our emergency family fund, it will mean the difference between pangs of hunger in my younger siblings' stomachs, and a hot meal on Shabbat (Sabbath).

It can mean the difference between being the orphan with the torn and stained clothes at school, and not having to feel ashamed of our appearances. It can mean the difference between homelessness, out on the street with a mother who cannot walk, and a warm home to live in.

You can save our lives. Please don't turn us away.

Thank you, and bez"H you should never have to live through the suffering we are experiencing.

S.Y.

​