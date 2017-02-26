Pence: We'll never compromise Israel's safety

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the Trump administration’s steadfast commitment to Israel while vowing that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Pence’s comments were made on Friday as he addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference, taking place in Las Vegas.

“President Trump is personally invested in forging a lasting peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he said, adding, “Under President Trump, let me assure you: America will support the negotiation process, but as the president said, any agreement must be reached by both sides.

He then stressed, “While there will undoubtedly have to be compromises, know this: The Trump administration will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish state of Israel.”

Pence did not specify whether the administration sees the two-state solution as the preferred way to resolve the conflict.

At his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last week, President Donald Trump would not commit to the two-state solution as the only way to solve the conflict, saying he would back whatever solution the sides decide on.

"I'm looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like,” said Trump. “I'm very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one."

On Thursday, Trump told Reuters he likes the concept of a two-state solution, but reiterated he would be “satisfied with whatever makes both parties happy.”

In his remarks on Friday, Pence also addressed the issue of Iran, assuring his listeners, "President Trump will never allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. That is our solemn promise to you and to the world."

Pence also declined to address the potential move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a central campaign promise of Trump. The Vice President would only say the administration was still “assessing” the matter.

Finally, Pence condemned the recent string of anti-Semitic acts of vandalism across the country.

“Let me be very clear: We condemn these acts of vandalism and the people that perpetrated these acts in the strongest possible terms. Hatred and anti-Semitism have no place in American society,” he stressed.

Pence this past week visited the Jewish Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery near St. Louis, which had vandalized several days earlier. While there, Pence condemned anti-Semitism and also assisted in the cleaning up of the cemetery.