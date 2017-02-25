UK border forces detain notorious right-wing Polish ex-priest

UK authorities refuse entry to former Polish priest known for anti-Semitic rhetoric.

British border authorities on Saturday detained a controversial right-wing Polish former priest at London's Stansted airport, preventing him from speaking at a rally in central England.

Jacek Miedlar, 28, is known in Poland for sympathizing with the right-wing nationalist group ONR - serving as their unofficial chaplain - and was invited to speak at a far-right rally in Telford.

However, he was unable to attend the event, organised by far-right group Britain First, after being detained by officials, The Guardian reported.

"An individual was detained at Stansted airport at 8.40 a.m. this morning by Border Force officers working closely with Essex police," said Britain's Interior Ministry. "Where we believe someone poses a risk, Border Force officers can - and do - refuse them entry."

Campaign group "Hope not Hate" tweeted: "Bad news for Britain First: Jew-hating priest Jacek Miedlar has been held and prevented from entering the country."

Miedlar has a history of making controversial statements and taking part in anti-migrant rallies.

In one recording, he said that the "worst enemies of the Church and the world are Jewish imperialists and free-masonry."

He was investigated for hate speech but prosecutors cleared him of any offenses.

His previous religious order, The Congregation of the Mission, banned him from public speaking, leading him to quit in September 2016.