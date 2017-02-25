Tourism Ministry approves Jordan River promenade

The Upper Galilee Regional Council has announced a plan to build a promenade from where the Snir (Hasbani River) and Hermon (Banias) streams meet until the Pekak Bridge.

The promenade will include parking garages, picnic tables, bike paths, small bridges, and entertainment infrastructure, and will cost 30 million NIS. Work will begin in 2017 and will be done in cooperation with the Jewish National Fund (JNF), Israel's Tourism Ministry, Israel Land Authority's Open Area Fund, and Israel's Drainage Authority.

"The Hula Valley attracts over two million tourists and vacationers every year," Upper Galilee Regional Council Head Giora Zaltz told Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud). "Tourism is a central business and financial anchor in the Upper Galilee.

"The new plan is environmentally friendly and integrates agriculture as well. It will benefit both residents and vacationers."

Levin approved the plan and appointed a special staff made up of representatives of involved parties to supervise its execution.