IAEA: Iran complying with nuclear deal

UN watchdog says Iran complying with nuclear deal it sealed with major world powers in 2015.

Iran is complying with the nuclear deal it sealed with major world powers in 2015, AFP reported on Friday, citing a report from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The report said Iran is not pursuing construction of its existing heavy water research reactor and has not enriched uranium above an agreed 3.67 percent-limit.

Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium -- which can be used for peaceful purposes, but when further processed for a nuclear weapon -- was 101.7 kilos (225 pounds), well below the agreed level of 300 kilos, according to AFP.

Senior diplomats said that Tehran recently came close to reaching the limit.

Another key condition concerns Iran's level of so-called heavy water, a modified form of water used in certain types of nuclear reactors.

The IAEA's latest report said Iran has not exceeded the permitted level of 130 tons, as it did briefly during previous periods. The IAEA determined that those violations were minor.

The report is similar to the one issued in September, when the IAEA indicated that Iran had kept to the nuclear deal to which it agreed with six world powers.

The nuclear deal has been criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said it was “disastrous” and pledging to annul it.

Most recently, Trump described the nuclear deal as “the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated” and accused the Islamic Republic of “disrespecting” the United States because of the deal.

Iranian officials, however, have downplayed Trump’s threats to annul the nuclear deal, insisting he cannot do so even if he wishes.

Several weeks ago, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Trump would be “surprised” by his country if he annuls the deal, but did not explain what he meant by that.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)