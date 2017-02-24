UN blasts Azariya sentence

A representative of the UN Human Rights Council criticizes the 18-month prison sentence of Elor Azariya as 'too light.'

A representative of the UN Human Rights Council heavily criticized the sentencing of soldier Elor Azariya this week.

Azariya, who was convicted of manslaughter for shooting a wounded terrorist, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

According to the representative, the sentence imposed on Azariya was “too light.”

“It’s very worrying that a soldier was punished like this after killing without a trial a wounded Palestinian.”

Of note is the fact that the international community, aside from the PA, barely displayed official reactions to the sentence.

Political officials hinted to Arutz Sheva the possibility that the Palestinians, together with countries supporting them in the UN, applied pressure on the UN representative to make the statement, which was only several lines long.