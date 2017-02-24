Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely reacted to the brutal attack on Jews in Paris this week.

“The winds of hate are blowing against Jews around the world, the ugliest anti-Semitism is rearing its head," she said.

"We must act forcefully in order to fight Jew-hatred. The government of France created an important program for the struggle against anti-Semitism which led to a decrease in the violent attacks, but despite this we must act with a strong hand against those seeking to cause harm, and strengthen the Jewish community,” Hotovely said.

Hotovely’s comments come after two Jewish brothers were abducted briefly and beaten by several men in suburban Paris this week.

The attackers surrounded the brothers, then kicked and punched them repeatedly while threatening that they would be murdered if they moved. One of the attackers then sawed off the finger of one of the brothers.