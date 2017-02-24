Terrifying moment: Plane's landing gear collapses

Plane's landing gear breaks during touchdown in bad weather at Holland airport.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Drama at Amsterdam airport
Reuters

Stormy weather caused the cancellation of dozens of flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, as well as a near-disaster.

A passenger plane collapsed when its landing gear broke as it touched down at the Schiphol Airport Thursday afternoon. The terrifying scene was caught on camera.

Miraculously, none of the plane's 59 passengers were hurt, and all were evacuated to the airport terminal.

Schiphol Airport tweeted: "The landing gear of a Flybe airplane collapsed during touchdown.

"No people are injured. Flight operation is up and running again."




