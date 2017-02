Discover how the nations can also enter into a covenant relationship with HaShem.

The Jewish people entered the covenant of the Torah by three rites, the third of which was the above-mentioned offering.

In the words of Maimonides: “Israel entered the covenant by way of three rites: circumcision, immersion, and a sacrifice.

Discover how the nations can also enter into a covenant relationship with HaShem.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast