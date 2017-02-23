Are you prepared for the next market crash?

What should your financial planning priorities be?

Do you agree with the pundits who predict a global market crash? Douglas Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., and Joe Saul-Sehy, host of the Stacking Benjamins podcast, discuss what should take priority: planning for retirement or planning for potential economic disaster.

Should your estate plan include a trust? Is creating a trust appropriate for your estate plan? Learn about the ramifications of trusts on probate, inheritance, and maintaining control of your assets.





Click here to download the podcast