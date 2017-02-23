Texas preschool teacher fired for calling to 'Kill some Jews'

Teacher and former SJP activist fired for violent comments against Jews, but watchdog group says incident is nothing new.

A preschool teacher in Texas was fired on Wednesday after online comments she had made ridiculing the Holocaust and openly calling for the murder of Jews were publicized.

The teacher in question, Nancy Salem, a resident of Euless, Texas, had worked for The Children’s Courtyard preschool and daycare center in South Arlington.

But Salem was dismissed from her position after an anti-Semitism watchdog group, the Canary Mission, publicized a series of bigoted and even violent anti-Jewish social media posts written by Ms. Salem.

Salem, an activist who had been a member of the radical anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine group during her studies at University of Texas, Arlington, regularly posted acerbic anti-Jewish screeds on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Canary Mission publicized a selection of some of the most offensive comments, including a May 14th, 2013 Twitter post casually suggesting a friend visiting Israel “kill some Jews”.

“Have a safe trip Lulu. I love you baby girl! See you in 3 weeks! Kiss the Palestine ground for me and kill some jews! <3 #IMissYouAlready.”

Salem also posted numerous comments proclaiming her hatred of Jews and mocking Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

“‘I hate Makki more than I hate Israeli Jews and math combined,’” Salem wrote in October, 2013.

In June, 2013 Salem wrote: “‘@DictatorHitler: Gassed a Jew, I’m sweating #Heil’ OMG.”

And in September of that year: “How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough…. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

After the Canard Mission expose on Salem and other anti-Israel activists, calls from parents for Salem’s termination began to flood in.

On Tuesday the school announced that Salem had been suspected over the posts, and on Wednesday her dismissal was finalized.

“This person no longer works for our company,” a spokesperson for The Children’s Courtyard told Fox News.