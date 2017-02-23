Rabbi Metzger: I'm stunned by the court's decision

Former Chief Rabbi says court's decision to extend his sentence 'shocking'. 'I signed a plea bargain agreement.'

Arutz Sheva Staff

Rabbi Yonah Metzger outside of court
Rabbi Yonah Metzger outside of court
Flash90

Former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Yonah Metzger, said he was “stunned” by a court’s decision Thursday to discard a plea bargain agreement and extend his jail term by one year.

A Jerusalem district court threw out a plea bargain arrangement which would have allowed Rabbi Metzger to serve three-and-a-half years behind bars. Instead, Judge Moshe Yoad Hacohen sentenced Rabbi Metzger to four-and-a-half years in jail.

Speaking with Channel 10 Thursday evening, Rabbi Metzger said he was “stunned” by the judge’s ruling.

“I must admit to you that I am stunned and pained, but I think that this still can be amended. I signed a plea bargain agreement because I felt that there was a personal reason to do so in order to reduce the suffering of my family, and also to take responsibility as a public figure – to sign it and end the whole affair.”




