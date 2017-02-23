Will failure to resettle Amona residents cause coalition crisis?

The executive board of the National Union party held an emergency meeting Wednesday night over the failure to begin construction on a new town for the residents of Amona despite the promises of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu,

The executive board, which consists of 13 party members, demanded that the elected representatives of the National Union party in the Knesset, Minister Uri Ariel and MK Bezalel Smotrich, force the coalition to fulfill its commitment to implement the promise made to the residents of Amona.

Minister Ariel and MK Smotrich met with Binyamin Regional Council head Avi Roeh to see the site where the evacuees from Amona may be asked to move to.

They also visited the seminary dormitory in Ofra where many of the former residents of Amona are being forced to say and witnessed the hard conditions with which the evacuees are forced to cope.

At the emergency meeting, the executive board announced that if "Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu renounces his commitment to the establishment of a new settlement for the displaced residents of Amona, the the elected representatives of the Nation Union must renounce their commitment to this coalition on every issue and act in accordance with their commitment to their constituents."

The board members also wrote that the "respect for government decisions is as important as the decisions of the Supreme Court. The establishment of this new community is demanded from the government following the devastation and destruction of a community in the land of Israel."

"As those who are opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state in the heart of our country, expect our elected officials to stand firm on renewing the planning and construction in Jerusalem and throughout Judea and Samaria, and to make sure that the government of which we are a part does not leave certain areas with a construction freeze or limited construction."