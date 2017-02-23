'Stop treating Jews in Yesha as second class citizens'

Adi Mintz, a former member of the Yesha Council, welcomed his friend Justice David Mintz, who was one of four new justices selected for the Supreme Court yesterday, to the town of Dolev in Samaria on Thursday.

Despite sharing the same last name, the two men have no relation to each other.

Adi described Justice Mintz as "professional and punctual".

"He is a man who does not do anything that is not planned or that is inadvertent. It is all self-control, and it is impossible to label him. He is a genius and he never stops studying - both religious studies and law. He earned both a masters degree and a doctorate while working as a judge. He provides lessons for our Talmud study group. He is a very worthy [choice]."

Adi praised Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked for her work in getting Justice Mintz and three others appointed to the Supreme Court who are seen as friendlier towards the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria than the judges they are replacing.

He said that the Supreme Court has wrongly dealt with Judea and Samaria as being under belligerent occupation, and that he hoped that the new appointees would continue the work of former Supreme Court Justice Edmund Levy, who argued that the laws of occupation do not apply to Judea and Samaria.

"The Israeli government recognized the territories in Judea and Samaria as 'administered territories' until the 1990s, and it was only in the 90s that the terminology began to change and the territories in Judea and Samaria were referred to as 'occupied territories.' . This means that if this matter is defined as occupied territory then the Geneva Conventions apply and the residents become protected persons and it is forbidden to expropriate land from them. It is also forbidden to transfer the [occupying power's] population to those areas. That is how the settlers came to have an inferior status," Adi explained.