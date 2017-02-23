Israeli Air Force shoots down Hamas drone

An Israeli jet fighter shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the Mediterranean Thursday afternoon.

The drone aircraft had been launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip towards the Mediterranean, and did not cross into Israeli airspace. The vehicle crashed into the sea after being shot by the Israeli fighter jet.

“Moments ago, the IAF intercepted a Hamas UAV that took off from Gaza, preventing an immediate threat of infiltration into Israeli airspace,” and IDF spokesperson said.

“The IDF will not permit any violation of [Israeli] airspace, and will act with determination against any attempt to do so.”