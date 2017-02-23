'Israeli Melania' makes it big in US

Israeli actress finds her uncanny resemblance to the new First Lady has its rewards.

An Israeli actress working in the United States has found that last year’s election of Donald Trump has been a windfall for her career.

Mira Tzur, a 45-year old dancer turned actress, was recently discovered by John Di Domenico, a professional Donald Trump impersonator, who was looking to include the new First Lady in his act.

Tzur’s resemblance to Melania Trump made her a natural choice for the gig, and at just a year shy of the First Lady’s age – 46 – with an Israeli accent standing in for Melania’s Slovenian, Tzur has found steady work in advertisements and public appearances.

According to Forward, Tzur now earns $3,000 per appearance.

Born in Tel Aviv, Tzur was raised in Herzliya and first began her entertainment career in dance, performing with the Bat Sheva Dance Company.