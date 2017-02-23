'Israeli Melania' makes it big in US

An Israeli actress working in the United States has found that last year’s election of Donald Trump has been a windfall for her career.
Mira Tzur, a 45-year old dancer turned actress, was recently discovered by John Di Domenico, a professional Donald Trump impersonator, who was looking to include the new First Lady in his act.
Tzur’s resemblance to Melania Trump made her a natural choice for the gig, and at just a year shy of the First Lady’s age – 46 – with an Israeli accent standing in for Melania’s Slovenian, Tzur has found steady work in advertisements and public appearances.
According to Forward, Tzur now earns $3,000 per appearance.
Born in Tel Aviv, Tzur was raised in Herzliya and first began her entertainment career in dance, performing with the Bat Sheva Dance Company.