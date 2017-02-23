Community Center Director resigns over remarks against haredim

Haredi pressure worked. Jerusalem Kiryat Yovel neighborhood Yovelim Community Center Director Yehiel Levy announced today (Thursday) his resignation.

The resignation may be attributed to heavy haredi pressure exerted following publication of recordings in which he was heard to say that his administration adopted a policy aimed at "choking the haredim."

"What's the idea? To strangle them," Levy said in a recording published on Army Radio. "When you choke them, they go; when you make it hard on them, they don't love living here. That's the mechanism that works today. "

According to the community manager, he organized events specifically on Shabbat near streets where haredim live. "If management so badly wants to show films because that is the cultural need of a secular population, why do it in the same complex that has a lot of haredim, there the neighborhood rabbi also lives?" asks the Director rhetorically and answers, "To show that we need not be concerned about where we do it. At the resident's level, there is understanding. At the city management level - a fit of rage."