Steve Jobs final project has an opening date

Tags:Apple
Related Stories
- Apple considering legal action against 'Muslim ban'
- Apple developing iPhone 8 in Israel?
- Apple ordered to pay huge taxes to Ireland.
- Apple: No iPhone is safe
- FBI unlocks terrorist's iPhone without Apple's help
- FBI may not need Apple's help to unlock terrorist's phone
- New York judge: Apple can't be forced to unlock phones
- Apple: Unlocking shooter's phone 'violates the constitution'
- San Bernardino victims to support FBI against Apple
- Apple refuses to help FBI unlock San Bernardino shooter's phone