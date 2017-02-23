Former Likud MK forms new party

Tags:Moshe Feiglin
Related Stories
- 'Having Trump in the White House won't help us'
- Op-ed: Killing a terrorist is moral
- Will Netanyahu let Trump move embassy to Jerusalem?
- Feiglin: Get ready for Prime Minister Lapid
- Feiglin agrees with Arab MK, calls to 'stop the occupation'
- Moshe Feiglin: Donald Trump is dangerous for Israel
- Feiglin: Europe inviting Muslim savages to rape it
- Feiglin mocks Bennett's 'anti-terror jog'
- Feiglin: 'I envy the French'
- Feiglin on anti-parent bill: 'Stalin is here'