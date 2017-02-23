Rouhani: We'll continue to support 'Palestine'

Iranian President promises to continue to support Palestinian Arabs, urges Muslim nations to do so as well.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday promised to continue to support Palestinian Arabs, calling on other Muslim nations to do so as well.

"The Iranian nation has paid a heavy price for supporting the Palestinian nation and opposition to the Zionist regime's actions but it will continue its support with resolve and determination," Rouhani said in a meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) politician Salim al-Zanoun in Tehran on Wednesday, according to the Fars news agency.

"We believe that the Muslim world should resist to restore the rights of the Palestinian nation and it should pay the needed price," added Rouhani, who expressed confidence that the PA would succeed in “fighting to defend its rights”.

The meeting between the two came on the sidelines of an annual Iranian conference in support of the “Palestinian Intifada”.

The Hamas terrorist group has sent a delegation to participate in the conference. According to Iranian, delegations from over 80 countries are in attendance as well.

Rouhani’s comments come as Iranian officials have upped their anti-Israel and anti-U.S. rhetoric in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for the “complete liberation of Palestine” and slammed the Jewish state as a “cancerous tumor”.

"This cancerous tumor, since its start, has grown incrementally and its treatment must be incremental too," he said, while praising violent attacks against Israelis and arguing that they have brought Israel’s enemies closer to their goal of destroying the Jewish state.

"Multiple intifadas and continuous resistance have succeeded in achieving very important incremental goals,” said Khamenei.

A senior Iranian official recently threatened his country would immediately strike Israel if the United States "makes a mistake", noting that "only 7 minutes is needed for the Iranian missile to hit Tel Aviv."