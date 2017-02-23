JCC near San Diego evacuated after emailed bomb threat

A San Diego-area Jewish community center was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat in an email.

It was the second time in three weeks that the Lawrence Family JCC in La Jolla had to be evacuated.

After the JCC received the email early Tuesday morning, the San Diego Police Department swept the building and did not find any explosives. The JCC was reopened by 7 a.m.

One day earlier, 11 JCCs across the country received phone calls containing bomb threats.

The LaJolla JCC was evacuated on Jan. 31 after receiving a bomb threat phone call along with 16 other JCCs across the country. It was one of four waves of bomb threats to JCCs in about five weeks.