Watch: Pence prays at vandalized Jewish cemetery

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday made an unannounced visit to the Jewish Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery near St. Louis which was vandalized earlier this week.

"I spoke words earlier today in St. Louis that were from the heart. There is no place in America for hatred, prejudice, or acts of violence, or anti-Semitism,” he said.

“I must tell you that the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place and the Jewish community. I want to thank you for that inspiration. For showing the world what America is all about," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Vice President condemned the vandalism as he spoke in Missouri.

“I would like to address something that happened here in St. Louis over the weekend. On Monday morning America awoke and discovered nearly 200 tombstones were toppled in a nearby Jewish cemetery.

“Speaking yesterday, President Trump called this a horrible and painful act, and so it was. That, along with other recent threats to Jewish community centers around the country. He declared it all a sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.

“We condemn this act of vandalism and those who perpetrated in the strongest possible terms,” Pence stated.

In addition to the vandalism at the cemetery, at least 10 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted on Monday with bomb threats, the fourth such wave in five weeks.