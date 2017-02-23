Pence to attend AIPAC conference

Vice President to attend annual AIPAC policy conference to be held next month in Washington.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will attend the annual AIPAC policy conference to be held next month in Washington.

It remains unclear whether President Donald Trump will attend and speak as well.

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s conference, held by one of the strongest and most influential lobbies in the U.S. Congress.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is also expected to address the conference, but it is yet to be determined whether he will attend the conference in person. Last year the Prime Minister preferred to send in a recorded video speech.

Last year, while he was still a Republican presidential candidate, Trump addressed the AIPAC policy conference and reiterated his support for Israel, while promising to continue to support the Jewish state if elected President.

Trump noted that he is a lifelong supporter of the State of Israel and stressed that, despite being a newcomer to politics, "I'm not new to supporting the Jewish state."