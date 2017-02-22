VP Pence: We condemn this act of vandalism

Speaking in Missouri, Mike Pence condemns vandalism of Jewish cemetery and other anti-Semitic incidents across the US.

Speaking in Missouri on Wednesday, US Vice President condemned the vandalism of a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis earlier this week.

“I would like to address something that happened here in St. Louis over the weekend. On Monday morning America awoke and discovered nearly 200 tombstones were toppled in a nearby Jewish cemetery.

“Speaking yesterday, President Trump called this a horrible and painful act, and so it was. That, along with other recent threats to Jewish community centers around the country. He declared it all a sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.

“We condemn this act of vandalism and those who perpetrated in the strongest possible terms,” Pence stated.

In addition to the vandalism at the cemetery, at least 10 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted on Monday with bomb threats, the fourth such wave in five weeks.

Following the incidents, US President Trump on Tuesday condemned the wave of anti-Semitic attacks, calling them "horrible" and "painful."

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful -- and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," he said.