'New supreme court justices positive step, but not a revolution'

Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir congratulated Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on the appointment of four new Supreme Court justices, but said that the cries of joy were premature."

There's no doubt that some of those appointed are evidence of worthy and positive progress and that the Justice Minister has led to the appointment of judges some of whom actually have a Jewish and Zionist agenda."

He said that another of Shaked's achievements could be seen in those candidates who were not appointed, including Tel Aviv District Court Judge Ruth Roneb, whose husband is a member of the New Israel Fund. However Ben Gvir said this is not yet "a historic or a great victory" and that Shaked should work to enlarge the number of Supreme Court justices and appoint at least another five judges with a Jewish and Zionist agenda."

"We have no time to waste because even after the appointment of these judges, some of whom are an enigma to me, there is still a large majority of judges in the Supreme Court who believe in an activist judiciary and still a dearth of judges who would diversify the Supreme Court's makeup."