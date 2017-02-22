Ambassador Haley meets with Goldin family

US Ambassador to the UN meets with family of fallen soldier, pledges to work to return bodies of soldiers held by Hamas.

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, met Wednesday with Simcha and Leah Goldin, the parents of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

The family asked Ambassador Haley to help return the bodies of Hadar and Oron Shaul, another IDF soldier whose body is also being held by Hamas.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said: "We thank Ambassador Haley for meeting with the Goldin family. Hadar was killed and kidnapped by despicable terrorists during a UN sponsored ceasefire and we won't rest until this organization ensures his and Oron's return for proper burial in Israel."

"We appreciate Ambassador Haley's willingness to assist us in the return of our sons and we hope that these efforts bear fruit as soon as possible," added Leah and Simha Goldin.