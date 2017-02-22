Bennett: Shaked has achieved the unbelievable

Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett responded Wednesday to the appointment of four new judges to the Supreme Court.

"Kudos to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked who has achieved the unbelievable and led a real revolution within the Judicial Selection Committee with the appointment of some wonderful conservative judges. Bravo, Ayelet!," tweeted Bennett.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Bennett added that "a new conservative spirit will return to the justice system and restore public faith in the judicial system. This is a step for which we have been waiting for many years - today we have proven that we came to rule here."

Earlier,the Judicial Selection Committee announced the appointment of four judges to the Supreme Court: Dr. David Mintz, a Jerusalem District Court judge, Yael Wilner of the Haifa District Court, Yosef Elron, the President of the Haifa District Court and Tel Aviv District Court Judge George Karra.

Jewish Home faction head Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli responded to the appointments and congratulated Minister Shaked "at the end of a significant process for the State of Israel. The choice of judges who do not belong to the judicial activist school of thought is vital for maintaining the separation of powers in the State of Israel .The Knesset must legislate and the court must adjudicate."

"Judges David Mintz, Yael Wilner, Yosef Elron and George Karra have rich experience and their entry into their new role is an achievement of Justice Minister Shaked and the Jewish Home party, and more significantly an achievement for the justice system and for Israeli society, since the judicial activism caused great harm to the public status of the Supreme Court."