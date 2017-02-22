ADL, North Carolina Jewish school receive bomb threats

A Jewish day school in Durham, North Carolina, was evacuated after a receiving a bomb threat.

Parents of students at the Lerner Jewish Community Day School were informed of the threat by a robocall from the school on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Video from the school showed officers using a bomb-sniffing dog while people stood outside the building, the local ABC affiliate reported.

Earlier in the day, a bomb threat was called in to the Anti-Defamation League’s headquarters in New York. New York City Patch reported that the threat was called into ADL’s Manhattan headquarters at about 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Neither the report nor the ADL said whether the building was evacuated.

“While there is no information at this time to indicate that this is more than a threat, we are taking it very seriously,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement officials to determine if it is connected to similar threats against Jewish institutions across the country.

“This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religions.”

Jewish community centers across the US have been targeted in mass bomb threats four times so far this year.