From the Most Sublime Commandments to the Most Mundane

How a Band of Runaway Slaves Purchased Their Own Freedom by Answering G-d, "We Shall Hear and We Shall Do!"

While Rabbi Chaim Richman is in the USA for upcoming speaking engagements, Yitzchak Reuven mans the lone microphone and tries to understand the significance of Sinai, not only for the Children of Israel who stood at Sinai 4000 years ago, but for all of us who stand at Sinai today.

Why is upholding civil law every bit a matter of worshiping G-d as is keeping Shabbat, and why is honoring our fellow man an essential aspect of honoring G-d?

Set down your smart phones for a moment and contemplate what it must be like to eat and drink while at the same time experiencing a mind-blowing vision of G-d, and why such a scenario is not so far fetched at all.





