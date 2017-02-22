'Anti-Semitism increasing around the world'

The Deputy Director-General of the World Zionist Organization and the head of the department for Israel activity and combating anti-Semitism, Yaakov Hagoel, said that anti-Semitism is growing worldwide.

Haguel responded in an Arutz Sheva interview to the smashing of more than 100 tombstones in a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis. "This was a very serious incident. Unfortunately, this is part of a growing phenomenon occurring around the world in the last decade. Every year there are more anti-Semitic incidents than the previous year.

He said that "it is true that we have seen an increase since the election of the new president. I hope that President Trump's reference to the subject will lead to zero tolerance for anti-Semitism.

Haguel declared that "there was always anti-Semitism in the US and it is also consistently on the rise. We see and hear about incidents, since there is more awareness now.

"I have no doubt that we are on a slippery slope and that if we don't stop the first incidents it will just increase. President Trump was correct to make a clear statement. If anti-Semitic incidents will increase, the president will have to legislate and act against the anti-Semitic rioters," concluded Haguel.