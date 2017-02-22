Tibi demands PM apologize for Umm Al-Hiran incident

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) referred to reports that the internal investigation of the Umm Al-Hiran affair had concluded that the incident in which policeman Erez (Amedi) Levy and Yaakub Abu-El-Kian were killed was not a nationalist attack.

Tibi addressed Netanyahu and wrote: "you sent condolences to the family of Erez Amedi and claimed he was murdered in a terror attack. What about condolences and an apology to the Abu El-Kian family? Until when will you continue to incite and not say the truth?

However Police Commissioner Roni Alshikh declared that the Umm Al-Hiran investigation had not yet ended. "There are no conclusions yet from the internal investigation of the Umm Al-Hiran event," said a statement in his name. "the leaks regarding the matter do no make media statements credible or correct.

On Tuesday journalist Kalman Libskind revealed new details on the Umm Al-Hiran affair. Libskind said on Channel 20 that Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan's refusal to call the event a "terror attack" stemmed from the internal investigation which has not yet been published and claimed that "the internal investigation revealed problematic functioning on the part of police in the area including friendly fire by forces from two different units.

Libskind concluded that "this tragic event could have ended very differently. The version of a terror attack does not seem to have any support."