'Our next target is the media'

Project Veritas Head says he possesses 'hundreds of hours' of unaired tape from a major news organization that he will release this week.

James O’Keefe, the Head of right-wing activist group “Project Veritas,” said on Tuesday that his organization is soon planning to release “hundreds of hours” of unaired footage of a major news organization.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, O’Keefe claimed that his organization would be releasing the recordings "Wikileaks Style."

“In the next 48 hours, Project Veritas, like Wikileaks, will be releasing hundreds of hours of tape from within the establishment media. Our next target is in fact, the media,” he said.

O'Keefe claimed that his group had sources "on the inside."

"We've had people on the inside come to us. Just like Julian Assange has people come to him, we've had people, sources come to us and give us information, and we're going to be releasing it 'Wikileaks Style' this week."

Although O’Keefe did not say explicitly which news organization he was targeting, he implied that he was referring to CNN.

“It's one that Trump has really been talking about, you can probably use your imagination.”

Project Veritas, which states that its mission is to "investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct," last year released footage of Democratic Party activists admitting that they had infiltrated Republican Party rallies prior to the US presidential elections in order to stir up trouble, and that Democratic contender Hillary Clinton was aware of the infiltration.