Arab League condemns 'racist' sentence for Azariya

Arab League says sentence of 18 months for shooting wounded terrorist shows Israeli 'racism' against Arabs.

Elor Azariya in court with his parents

The Arab League condemned on Wednesday the Israeli military court sentence of 18 months in prison for a soldier who shot dead a wounded Arab terrorist, saying it reflected "racism".

The military court sentenced Elor Azariya on Tuesday after he was convicted of manslaughter for killing Abdul Fatah al-Sharif in Hevron in March last year.

He also received 18 months in suspended sentences and was demoted from sergeant to private.

"The Israeli military court ruling exposes the level of Israeli disregard for Palestinian blood... and the extent of racism in the occupation's institutions," the 22-member bloc said in a statement.

The shooting was caught on video by the radical leftist organization B'Tselem and spread widely online.

It showed Sharif, 21, lying wounded on the ground, shot along with another attacker after stabbing and wounding a soldier, before being shot by Azariya.