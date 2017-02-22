Transportation Minister: We want 70 routes at new airport

Transportation Ministry begins looking for flights connecting new southern airport to Europe and Far East.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) told Israel Airports Authority (IAA) to develop 70 routes to the new Ramon Airport in the southern Timna Valley.

The Ramon Airport is under construction and is expected to open in April 2017, and will be Israel's second-largest airport.

Among the companies scheduled to fly to Timna are Arkia, Israir Airlines, Aeroflot and Ryanair. EasyJet and Wizz already fly to Ovda Airport, and will fly instead to Timna when the new airport opens.

"Canceling the first three years' worth of fees for flights flying to Ovda and Timna was an important consideration for flight companies. Eilat is a central and popular destination and is a driving force behind the construction of Ramon Airport. Flight companies now see flying to Ovda and Timna as an attractive business opportunity.

"We will continue to develop Israel's airports and lower the prices of plane tickets so that a consumer revolution which reach every Israeli home. More companies will begin flying to Ramon Airport and competition will rise, lowering the prices by dozens of percentages. Israeli families will be the primary beneficiaries of this."

Flights from Timna will fly to Europe and the Far East.