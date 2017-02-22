Watch: Netanyahu greeted by Sydney's Jewish community

'Your Prime Minister is the greatest friend of Israel," Netanyahu tells Jewish community of Sydney.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with members of Sydney’s Jewish community on Wednesday, during the first ever state visit of Australia by a sitting Prime Minister.

Netanyahu praised the community, and said the gathering was "a very moving meeting with our brothers and sisters in the Jewish community of Sydney, Australia.”

“I salute them for their commitment and for their support for Israel and the Jewish people."

“You have been stalwart champions of our alliance. Israel and Australia are two vibrant democracies.”

Among the attendees of the meeting were former Australian Prime Ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott, both members of the Liberal Party and noted supporters of the State of Israel.

“I want to bring all of you greetings from Jerusalem, our eternal capital – never to be divided again,” said the Prime Minister, to raucous applause.

Netanyahu also praised Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, saying “there is no better friend for the State of Israel.”

“It’s an honor to be the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit Australia. I have to say that I hope the next trip doesn’t take another 68 years.”